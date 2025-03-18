Jury convicts two men in smuggling operation that killed 53 migrants

By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — Two men involved in a smuggling operation were convicted of federal charges Tuesday for their part in a 2022 border crossing attempt that left 53 migrants dead after they were trapped in the back of of an unairconditioned tractor trailer in the hot Texas summer.

Felipe Orduna-Torres, 30, and Armando Gonzalez-Ortega, 55, were convicted of several charges, including conspiracy to transport undocumented immigrants resulting in death. They both face of life in prison when they are sentenced in June.

The 2022 disaster was one of the deadliest smuggling attempts in American history. The migrants, who came from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras, were charged between $12,000 to $15,000 to embark on the journey, which ended in San Antonio.

Prosecutors alleged that Orduna-Torres and Gonzalez-Ortega were part of smuggling organization that loaded 66 migrants into the truck and drove from Laredo to San Antonio, Texas. The temperature during the three-hour ride was sweltering, prosecutors said at trial, and migrants inside the tractor-trailer began scratching at its walls trying to escape. Others lost consciousness.

When the doors of the tractor-trailer were opened in San Antonio, 48 migrants had died inside, the Justice Department said, and another five died at the hospital. Six children and a pregnant woman were among the dead.

Five other men previously pleaded guilty to charges connecting to the smuggling case, including the driver of the tractor-trailer.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.