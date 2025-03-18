Feeling betrayed by deportations, free speech on trial, ‘exercise snacks’: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

5 things

1️⃣ Feeling betrayed: President Donald Trump’s move to revoke deportation protections for Venezuelans has sparked anger in a Miami suburb that swung his way in the November election. Doral is home to more Venezuelan immigrants than any other city in the US.

2️⃣ Critical court case: A big trial in a small North Dakota courtroom is testing the First Amendment. Jurors are considering a $300 million lawsuit against the environmental group Greenpeace, and experts say the case could deal a huge blow to free speech.

3️⃣ Made in Russia: Shops selling dolls, vodka and chocolate are all the rage in China, which has become a critical economic lifeline as Moscow deals with sanctions over the war in Ukraine. Trade between the two superpowers hits record highs year after year.

4️⃣ ‘Breaking the Bird’: The tech industry founders who helped start Twitter nearly 20 years ago didn’t realize what it would become. A new documentary series explores the social media platform’s chaotic early days — and the evolution to what is now known as X.

5️⃣ Cheers to that! Colm Dalton wants to visit every Irish pub in the world, a reasonable goal due to the London-based university lecturer’s upbringing. So far, he has made it to 97 bars in 47 countries.

Watch this

🚑 Dusty pileup: Dozens of vehicles crashed into each other on Interstate 27 in Canyon, Texas, because of dust storms caused by strong winds. Several injuries were reported, but authorities said none are life-threatening.

Top headlines

• After call with Trump, Putin agrees to pause attacks on Ukraine’s energy and infrastructure targets

• Chief Justice John Roberts rebukes Trump over his comments about impeaching judges

• Israel warns Hamas ‘rules of the game have changed’

321

🦠 That’s how many measles cases have been reported in the outbreak in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma — 25 more than Friday.

Check this out

🏙️ Scaled city: The Empire State Building stands about 15 inches tall, and the Statue of Liberty measures just under 2 inches without its base. These lifelike miniatures of iconic landmarks are part of the world’s largest architectural model, which captures New York City in the 1990s.

Quotable

🇪🇸 Fresh start: She and her teenage son moved from the US to Spain after a heartbreaking family tragedy. For the last three years, they’ve been living where Maria’s mother was born — noting it’s been like “coming home.”

Quiz time

👠 Why did men wear high-heeled shoes in Asia in the 10th century?

﻿A. To appear taller

B. To use as a weapon in combat

C. To make their feet appear bigger

D. To help horse riders keep their shoes in the stirrups

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🛞 Reusing rubber: While we’re talking about shoes, an eco-friendly brand is turning discarded tires into fashionable footwear. Entrepreneurs Kevine Kagirimpundu and Ysolde Shimwe say their cause has removed 10 tons of tires from landfills in Rwanda.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: D. Back then, heels were designed to help men keep their shoes in their stirrups while riding a horse.

