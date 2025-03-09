Plane crashes near retirement community in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania

By Zoe Sottile and Sarah Dewberry, CNN

(CNN) — A small plane crashed near a retirement community in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The plane “went down” in Manheim Township and emergency crews are responding, the Lancaster City Police Bureau told CNN. Police said they were unable to give information on injuries or casualties but CNN affiliate WGAL confirmed multiple ambulances are at the scene.

Video of the scene shows the wreckage of the plane engulfed in flames and dark smoke.

Five people were on board the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza, the Federal Aviation Administration told CNN. The agency said it will investigate the crash, which comes after a devastating midair collision in January and a string of plane crashes across the country.

The plane departed from Lancaster Airport, just north of the crash site, at 3:26 p.m. ET and was headed toward Springfield, Ohio, according to FlightAware.

Pennsylvania State Police are “on the ground assisting local first responders,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a post on X. The governor added that, “All Commonwealth resources are available as the response continues.”

One witness said the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.

“It was pretty high, but then it started veering left, and suddenly it nose-dived sideways while continuing to turn left,” Brian Pipkin told CNN.

Pipkin said he rushed to the parking lot of the retirement center, where he saw the cockpit of the plane engulfed in flames.

He described the intense heat as “feeling like opening an oven set to 500 degrees when you open the door and it hits your face.”

“It was so hot,” he said. “I was getting closer, praying to God that nothing would blow up.”

Several cars were struck by the plane and caught fire, Pipkin said.

CNN has reached out to Pennsylvania State Police and Manheim Township Fire and Rescue for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

