Tourists causing chaos, clock ticking on TikTok, bitter Arctic blast: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! More than 30 years after scientists discovered links to cancer in animals, the US Food and Drug Administration banned the use of red dye No. 3 in food, beverages and ingested drugs. The synthetic color additive made from petroleum gives them a bright cherry-red color.

Here's what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Too many tourists: Higher visitor fees. Bans on cruise ships. Crackdowns on vacation rentals. Some frustrated residents in Barcelona even sprayed tourists with water pistols. These are some of the ways popular destinations dealt with massive crowds last year — and this summer looks like it will be just as chaotic.

2️⃣ Sleep woes: A restless night may leave you feeling tired at work, but what if your job is the very thing disrupting your rest? People with highly sedentary jobs — that’s about 80% of the US workforce — face a significantly higher risk of insomnia, according to a new study.

3️⃣ Arctic blast: Mother Nature is about to unleash dangerously low temperatures that will be the coldest to hit the US in a year. Temperatures could be almost 30 degrees below normal starting this weekend for millions of people across the Lower 48 states.

4️⃣ Tick-tock: As the clock winds down on TikTok, it’s getting to be decision-making time. The popular video app’s owner, ByteDance, either has to sell, shut it down or try to keep the lights on long enough for President-elect Donald Trump to potentially come to the rescue.

5️⃣ Bad ad: Pakistan International Airways is catching a lot of flak over a promotional graphic that appears to evoke a terror attack on Paris. The image shows a passenger jet flying toward the Eiffel Tower. Take a look.

Watch this

💍 A glimmer of hope: Firefighter Chien Yu lost his home, as well as the school his children attended, in the Los Angeles wildfires. When he returned to see the destruction, Yu found his wedding ring amid the rubble.

Top headlines

• Israel and Hamas agree to a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal

• Rubio, Bondi and other Trump Cabinet picks field questions at confirmation hearings

• Supreme Court hears arguments on First Amendment challenge to age verification for porn sites

36%

⬇️ That’s the approval rating for President Joe Biden, according to a new CNN poll, matching the previous low mark during his term.

Check this out

💪🏾 Breaking barriers: Photographer Keerthana Kunnath documented a small group of women in southwestern India who are defying traditional feminine norms by training for bodybuilding competitions.

Quotable

💔 Fractured relationship: The first lady expressed her disappointment with Nancy Pelosi and her role in urging Joe Biden to quit the presidential race.

Quiz time

🏀 Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said that — during the 2011 NBA lockout — he considered playing another sport in which league?

﻿A. NHL

B. NFL

C. MLB

D. MLS

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

😎 Arriving in style: Actor Timothée Chalamet caused quite a ruckus when he reached the red carpet for the British premiere of “A Complete Unknown.” Take a look at London’s hippest accessory of the moment.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: B. James said he “absolutely” considered playing football in the NFL.

