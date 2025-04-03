Skip to Content
SB Humane joins your morning news to talk about microchipping

Published 8:25 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - SB Humane chief operating officer Dori Villalon visited your morning news this morning.

She brought a six year old pitbull, Pumba. He is described as being gentle and great with other dogs.

Dori also highlighted that SB Humane was able to reunite a family with a cat who was lost for two years. They were able to find the cat due to a microchip.

SB Humane is offering microchipping at SB Humane Veterinary Clinics. They include lifetime registration.

To schedule a visit, contact sbhumane.org/clinic.

Michael Yu

