Homeless Man buys winning $1 Million Scratcher from San Luis Obispo liquor store

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Sandy's Deli-Liquor in San Luis Obispo is where millionaires are made.

Last week, the liquor store at 586 Higuera Street sold a Triple Red 777 scratcher with a winning jackpot of $1 million.

According the San Luis Obispo Tribune, the unnamed winner purchased two Triple Red 777 scratchers and another smaller ticket on the evening of April 6th, but didn't check the winning ticket until the next morning.

Sandy's Deli-Liquor Co-Owner, Wilson Samaan, says the winner has been a longtime customer who has been living on the streets.

"I was very happy for him for winning that much money. He deserved every penny of it. It is a big life changer for him. It is, he's gonna be up on his feet again, living off the street," Samaan says. The store will receive a $5,000 prize for selling the winning scratcher.

An Instagram post from Thrifty Beaches says the lottery winner and his wife have lived on the streets for a long time.

The winner of the million dollar jackpot has yet to be named and the California Lottery needs to confirm the win, which can take around 6-8 weeks.

Customers have visited the San Luis Obispo location to see and take photos of the winning ticket, proudly displayed in the store.