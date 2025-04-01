Old Town Orcutt gets their Second Wind in time for Spring

ORCUTT, Calif. - Business owners in Old Town Orcutt feel like the town is getting a second wind as we enter the month of April.

Stores are preparing for the annual "Shop Hop" on Saturday, April 12th, and long-time favorite restaurant Cups & Crumbs has announced their re-opening within the next couple of weeks.

In anticipation, Naughty Oak Brewing Company has unveiled their latest mural with an interactive contest starting today, running until the 15th.

Hidden within the new mural are 29 images that represent unique features of the California Central Coast, and anyone who finds all of them will be entered into a drawing.

The winner will be announced April 17th, and gets to take home a $100 gift card as well as an assortment of merchandise from Naughty Oak Brewing.