Skip to Content
Money and Business

Old Town Orcutt gets their Second Wind in time for Spring

Old Town Orcutt gets a second wind in time for Spring.
Jarrod Zinn
Old Town Orcutt gets a second wind in time for Spring.
By
Published 12:45 pm

ORCUTT, Calif. - Business owners in Old Town Orcutt feel like the town is getting a second wind as we enter the month of April.

Stores are preparing for the annual "Shop Hop" on Saturday, April 12th, and long-time favorite restaurant Cups & Crumbs has announced their re-opening within the next couple of weeks.

In anticipation, Naughty Oak Brewing Company has unveiled their latest mural with an interactive contest starting today, running until the 15th.

Hidden within the new mural are 29 images that represent unique features of the California Central Coast, and anyone who finds all of them will be entered into a drawing.

The winner will be announced April 17th, and gets to take home a $100 gift card as well as an assortment of merchandise from Naughty Oak Brewing.

Article Topic Follows: Money and Business

Jump to comments ↓

Jarrod Zinn

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content