Skip to Content
Money and Business
By
today at 11:08 am
Published 10:58 am

Zero waste store continues the Santa Barbara environmental tradition and reduces plastic use

The Sunkissed Pantry in Santa Barbara is helping with the zero waste goal and filling up reusable containers.
Sunkissed Pantry
The Sunkissed Pantry in Santa Barbara is helping with the zero waste goal and filling up reusable containers.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If you are on board to reduce waste and the overuse of plastics, the Sunkissed Pantry in Santa Barbara should be a shopping stop.

It is an eco-friendly business striving for zero waste.Customers can bring in their own reusable containers and choose from a variety of soaps , detergents, and similar products to fill up instead of buying a new container and creating more landfill waste.

The store is encouraging personal responsibility for taking care of the planet , and daily personal products are among the problems.

The store also has alternatives to everyday care essentials such as brushes, combs, razors and it stocks pet friendly items.

Sunkissed Pantry is located near the Lobero Theatre at 31 E. Canon Perdido St.
For more information go to:  https://sunkissedpantry.com/

Article Topic Follows: Money and Business
Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3. To learn more about John, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content