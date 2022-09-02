Zero waste store continues the Santa Barbara environmental tradition and reduces plastic use

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If you are on board to reduce waste and the overuse of plastics, the Sunkissed Pantry in Santa Barbara should be a shopping stop.



It is an eco-friendly business striving for zero waste.Customers can bring in their own reusable containers and choose from a variety of soaps , detergents, and similar products to fill up instead of buying a new container and creating more landfill waste.



The store is encouraging personal responsibility for taking care of the planet , and daily personal products are among the problems.



The store also has alternatives to everyday care essentials such as brushes, combs, razors and it stocks pet friendly items.

Sunkissed Pantry is located near the Lobero Theatre at 31 E. Canon Perdido St.

For more information go to: https://sunkissedpantry.com/