Pile Burns Scheduled in Santa Barbara County this week

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Along Paradise Road, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department plans to conduct a series of pile burns this week help prevent the spread of wildfires and reduce impacts to watersheds, which can result in soil loss and sedimentation.

If weather conditions permit, approximately two acres or 10 piles of plant material will be burned near the Santa Ynez River. The burns will be conducted in the conditions that direct smoke away from populated areas.

If you smell smoke or smoke becomes visible in your area limit your outdoor activities and remain inside as much as possible.

These prescribed burns are planned and coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, San Luis Obispo Air Pollution Control District, San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, Ventura County Air Pollution Control District, and California Air Resources Board.