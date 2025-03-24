Hotter temperatures this week bumping up wildfire threat risk

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Hotter weather this week are causing a slight bump up in the risk of a local wildfire.

With temperatures expected to climb into the 80's and 90's in some parts of the Central Coast today and tomorrow, fire agencies are keeping a close eye on the warming conditions.

"There has been a somewhat unseasonable uptrend in weather, in both temperature, relative humidity and some locally gusty winds," said Danny Ciecek, CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo County Fire Department Fire Captain. "Right now with the increased temperatures, decreased humidities and some locally gusty winds, it definitely does set the stage for some fire threat."

However, despite the warm weather forecast for the first couple of days this week, Ciecek pointed out that recent rain has helped drive down the overall risk level.

"We are seeing conditions that warrant some fire hazard or fire spread concerns, but as you can see, we are locally experiencing green grasses," said Ciecek. "The seasonal outlook does state specifically, widespread green ups are predicted, so while we do have some of some of these conditions that do potentiate some fire threat, we are still in a winter preparedness mode."