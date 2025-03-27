Ventura Land Trust renames historic Hillside Preserve

VENTURA, Calif. – The Board of Trustees of Ventura Land Trust has announced the name of the new hillside preserve they plan to open to the public later this year.

The board explained in a press release how the 1,645-area preserve, that is home to the Ventura Botanical Gardens, has had many names throughout the city's history. It was once simply called “The Hills” by the Chumash people, and after Spanish colonization the area became part of the Rancho Ex Mission San Buenaventura land grant. More recently, the hillsides has been referred to as Mariano Rancho.

After a six-month deliberation, collaboration with the Chumash people, neighbors, and fellow environmental stewards – the Ventura Land Trust have chosen the name "Ventura Hills Nature Preserve."

The VLT says it received hundreds of name suggestions, and even requests to keep the hillsides named Mariano before ultimately landing on the name they believe is a clear and simple delineation of the preserve location.

The preservation of the hillsides will support the recovery of highly endangered coastal sage scrub plants and provide a open space critical for wildlife movement and survival in the region.

The Ventura Hills Nature Preserve will also offer free public access to a network of sustainably designed trails for hiking and biking.

The Ventura Hills Nature Preserve will officially open to the public toward the end of 2025. FAQs and other information about the preserve on its website.