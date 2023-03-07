Marine animals at risk from ripped out lobster traps on the Santa Barbara County Coast



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The winter storms have been ripping out lobster traps in near shore waters leaving them tossed in the waves or on the beach. That creates many hazards to marine life in the area.

The traps are now largely twisted pieces of metal and not reusable. They have ropes which are the cause of concern for groups including Heal the Ocean (HTO.)

HTO is taking part in a rapid response to get the traps now washed up on area beaches. One location is between Hendry's Beach and the Hope Ranch Beach.

Over 50 traps have been found.

More cleanup work is taking place this week with the help of workers from the cleanup crew Earthcomb, which often cleans up homeless camps. Areas with cleanup projects also include Montecito and Summerland.

The traps will be put in a dumpster. That will be delivered to the harbor near the boat launch ramp. The Waterfront Department says for the next 48 hours, those fishing for lobster will have a chance to come over to retrieve their traps which generally have an ID marking.

