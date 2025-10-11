Skip to Content
Education

All Dons Reunion held at Santa Barbara High

All Dons Reunion honored classes dating back to the 1940s
By
Published 8:16 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Santa Barbara High School alums like to say "Once a Don, Always a Don" and they try to make the annual All Don's Reunion.

Santa Barbara high school grads take pride in the mascot that represents a Spanish gentleman or lord.

This year they are celebrating the 150th anniversary of Santa Barbara High School.

People of all ages attended the reunion.

The community celebration put the spotlight on some of the oldest alumni who reminisced about school, sports, history, and more

"It's really great. No kidding, i really enjoy it, seeing people here. I quit my senior year because i was gonna be eligible for the draft. And i got my diploma, what? Sixty years later. I got to walk down the hill with my grandson!," said Paul Lopez who was part of the Class of '43.

A ceremony took place to celebrated the lives of the oldest of the alumni, including a very special Jane Wickman who tuned 106 this year. 

Other All Dons Reunion activities included a car show, music, food, and an auction.

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content