All Dons Reunion held at Santa Barbara High

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Santa Barbara High School alums like to say "Once a Don, Always a Don" and they try to make the annual All Don's Reunion.

Santa Barbara high school grads take pride in the mascot that represents a Spanish gentleman or lord.

This year they are celebrating the 150th anniversary of Santa Barbara High School.

People of all ages attended the reunion.

The community celebration put the spotlight on some of the oldest alumni who reminisced about school, sports, history, and more

"It's really great. No kidding, i really enjoy it, seeing people here. I quit my senior year because i was gonna be eligible for the draft. And i got my diploma, what? Sixty years later. I got to walk down the hill with my grandson!," said Paul Lopez who was part of the Class of '43.

A ceremony took place to celebrated the lives of the oldest of the alumni, including a very special Jane Wickman who tuned 106 this year.

Other All Dons Reunion activities included a car show, music, food, and an auction.