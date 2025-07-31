Guadalupe School District Hosts Their First Summer Robotics Camp

GUADALUPE, Calif. - This week, kids ages 8-13 have been working on robotics, preparing for a tournament on Friday.

An association between Delta Robotics and a new group called the Santa Maria Valley Robotics Association is providing college students majoring in the field as the camp's coaches.

As they get ready for Friday's tournament, the kids learn how to prepare their robot for obstacle courses, races, and other various contests demonstrating strength or efficiency.

Guadalupe Union School District representatives say they're thrilled to be hosting the camp, and they hope this year will be the first of many.

