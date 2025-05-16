Skip to Content
Aviation Pathway coming this Fall to Arroyo Grande High School

Jarrod Zinn
ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - A collaborative effort was announced this week between Lucia Mar School District and San Luis Obispo County Airports to bring an educational pathway for aviation careers to Arroyo Grande High School.

The program is set to begin this fall starting at the tenth grade level, with a three-year program designed to set students up with the foundational knowledge needed to proceed into vocational aviation career training.

The evolution of technology, particularly gaming tech and the advent of drones, is helping to generate a strong subculture of interest in the aviation field among local students.

The demand for pilots – both in-person and remote positions such as drone operators – is growing right along with the rising interest from students, securing careers that will be ready upon completion of education and training.

Jarrod Zinn

