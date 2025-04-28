Skip to Content
Cuesta College’s Nursing Program awarded Prestigious Grant boosting efforts to Address Shortages

Jarrod Zinn
Published 12:01 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cuesta College already has a reputation of being a good option for those interested in nursing careers.

With a new state funded 600k grant, their efforts at filling in critical staffing shortages is on the path to even greater enhancements.

National R.N. accreditation, bolstering of L.V.N. to R.N. pathways, cutting edge learning tools such as digital & multilingual textbooks, and programs to assist in retention and completion, are just some examples of what will be improved from here.

The college will be leveraging this grant with other private and public donations and investments.

