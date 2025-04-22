Grants Gifted to Hancock and Cuesta Colleges for Cybersecurity Degrees and More

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Thanks to Uplift Central Coast’s Catalyst Predevelopment Grant courtesy of the state, both Allan Hancock College and Cuesta College have been awarded grant money to move ahead with an exciting new initiative.

High Tech Hubs: Diversifying Careers Through Education seeks to fill in some crucial workforce gaps by preparing the next generation of skilled technicians in high demand industries, such as aerospace engineering and cybersecurity.

Amid these new degree programs, both campuses seek to streamline other aspects of education in an ever-changing technological landscape.

Transferring to universities is one of the processes this initiative seeks to smooth over and enhance, to make it easier to move forward with higher education.

Additionally, Allan Hancock College seeks to establish a program for transportation between its Santa Maria and Lompoc campuses.