Settlement reached in misconduct claims against late Supervisor Adam Hill

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The County of San Luis Obispo reported that a settlement was reached in their investigation into misconduct allegations against late Supervisor Adam Hill.

The county began investigating an employee's misconduct claims before Hill's death in early August.

According to the redacted claim, the victim had met with Hill in October of 2017. They exchanged numbers and entered a "casual sexual relationship" until October 2019, when the victim broke off the relationship but decided to remain friends.

After ending things, the victim said Hill continued to touch them inappropriately, even when asked to stop. The victim ultimately said they felt afraid Hill was going to retaliate against them for calling off the relationship.

As part of the settlement, the county agreed to pay the victim six months-worth of salary by November 20, 2020, along with other benefits. The agreement said this payment should not be seen as an admission of wrongdoing or liability on the county's behalf.

Supervisor Hill passed away around August 6 following a months-long battle with depression.

While the cause of his death has not been announced, Hill was very open about his mental health struggles. He said he fell into a deep depression during the weeks leading up to his re-election toward the beginning of March.

This culminated in Hill being hospitalized March 12 for attempting to take his own life. Hill later explained to media, "I fell into a bad episode of depression, culminating in an attempt to end my life. At this time, I appreciate your respect for my privacy and your understanding."

Soon after, Hill stepped down from his position as Chair of the Board of Supervisors. In July, he announced he would be seeking specialized and intensive mental health care in an effort to recover.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.