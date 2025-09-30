San Luis Obispo County Urging Early Flu Vaccines With Mobile Clinics

OCEANO, Calif. (KEYT) - The beginning of the fall season coincides with the beginning of flu season, and San Luis Obispo County’s pop-up vaccine clinics will begin October 1st.

Flu vaccines are updated for the 2025-26 season and available for free through most insurance plans, and many pharmacies accept walk-ins or appointments.

The CDC says being vaccinated is the best way to both reduce the spread and protect yourself against complications if you catch the virus, and they recommend getting your shot by the end of October for best results.

Recent health surveys from organizations such as CVS have revealed over 60% of American consumers intend to get their flu shot, and nearly 50% say recent measles outbreaks make them more likely to make sure they’re vaccinated for the 2025-26 season.

