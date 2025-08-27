Thanks to Taylor Swift’s future father-in-law, we know exactly when she got engaged

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Thank you Ed Kelce for your willingness to share.

The father of football star Travis Kelce spilled the beans after his son’s engagement to pop superstar Taylor Swift was revealed on Tuesday.

The football player and the pop songstress did not discuss the proposal themselves, but coordinated a pair of Instagram posts as an announcement and went on with their lives.

Thankfully, the elder Kelce told CNN affiliate WEWS that his son had proposed to Swift almost two weeks ago at a garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

“They were about to go out to dinner and he said, ‘Let’s go out and have a glass of wine,’ … they got out there and that’s when he asked her and it was beautiful,” he told the outlet.

“They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great.”

Ed Kelce said his son told him about his plan to propose to Swift months ago.

It was refreshing information to the Swifties thirsty to know any and all details about the engagement. Good news: it sounds like we’ll hear more today from the Kelce brothers themselves.

Just days before, Travis Kelce’s parents talked about him and Swift on the red carpet.

Ed and Donna Kelce, who are divorced, came out to support their son during the premiere of ESPN’s new docuseries, “The Kingdom,” which chronicles the 2024 season of Travis Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

When asked why his son seemed so happy these days, Ed Kelce told People magazine “Taylor. There’s no question about it.”

“They’re two people obviously very much in love,” he said.

Donna Kelce shared her thoughts on the couple’s appearance with Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, on the Kelce brothers’ podcast, “New Heights.”

“It was authentic,” she said. “It was just something I think everybody was thrilled to see, and it was a very loving podcast.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.