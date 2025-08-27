Shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in south Minneapolis triggers massive police response; shooter contained

By Aki Nace; WCCO Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) — As many as 20 people were injured in a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in south Minneapolis Wednesday morning, according to two federal law enforcement sources.

Sources tell CBS News that the shooter died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting triggered a massive law enforcement response at 54th Street between Harriet and Garfield avenues. Minneapolis police said there is no active threat to the public.

Authorities say there will be a news conference at 10:30 a.m.

Federal sources say the shooter, a man, was wearing all black and carrying a rifle. Authorities are searching for any additional weapons.

The shooting started around 8:45 a.m. According to a school schedule, there was an all-school mass at 8:15 a.m.

Authorities added that the public is advised to stay away from the area of West 54th Street between Lyndale and Nicollet avenues. Families of children at the school can go to a reunification area at Annunciation School on 525 West 54th Street.

Several agencies, including the FBI, state patrol and Minneapolis police are at the scene.

Gov. Tim Walz said he had been briefed on the shooting.

“I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” Walz said.

President Donald Trump wrote on TruthSocial that he has been “fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota.”

“The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved,” he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Nicole Sganga contributed to this report.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.