Monterey County Ag Commission gives warning over spotted lanternfly

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) — Staff at the Monterey County Ag Commission is working to keep an invasive species out by turning to the community for help.

Spotted lanternflies are not in California yet, but they could easily come this way and be very dangerous to the vegetation and crops that blanket our area.

The spotted lanternfly is a species that sucks sap out of plants, which can harm the plant’s ability to photosynthesize.

Once this happens, the lanternfly then excretes honeydew. This attracts other insects that will eat the plant as well. This causes plants to decline and possibly even die.

The county is on alert to make sure this does not happen in California.

“It’s a big concern for our wine grape industry,” Assistant Agricultural Commissioner Rich Ordonez said. “They’re easily transported because of the egg masses that they lay. They can lay their eggs on almost any hard surface.”

Ordonez says that the eggs could be brought over state lines on firewood, camping equipment, trailers, vehicles, and more.

The county is asking that if you see this species, to call, email, or alert the county.

