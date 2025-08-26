Devon Walker exits ‘SNL’ with a message about the ‘toxic as hell’ workplace

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Devon Walker has announced his departure from “Saturday Night Live.”

The comic, who had appeared on the show for three seasons, posted a series of photos on Instagram with the news.

“To me, jobs in this industry feel like a bunch of little marriages. Some of em last for a long time if we’re lucky, but most of them are fleeting. Permanent until they’re not,” Walker wrote. “That’s the deal. You know what it is it when you sign up.”

He added: “Me and the show did three years together, and sometimes it was really cool.”

“Sometimes it was toxic as hell,” Walker continued. “But we did what we made the most of what it was, even amidst all of the dysfunction. We made a f***ed up lil family.”

He thanked friends and fellow “SNL” writers Alex English and Gary Richardson, with whom he ran the DAD comedy show at New York’s Jane Hotel, noting that the three of them “really went from running a bar show to working together at 30 Rock!”

“Anyway, I’m bout to go to Japan,” Walker concluded his note. “When I get back I’m tryna be in a prestige drama. Ideally something with Julianne Moore. Hope y’all staying hydrated and getting some money today.”

“Just to be clear, this is good news!” he wrote in a subsequent Instagram story.

“It was just time for me to do something different. Please don’t be hitting me with the ‘I’m so sorry’ — we not on that at ALL,” he wrote. “Sometimes mom and dad just don’t see things eye to eye.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for “SNL” for comment.

