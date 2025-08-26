1 dead, 6 others injured in south Minneapolis shooting

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) — Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed one person and injured six others at a south Minneapolis intersection in broad daylight Tuesday.

Minneapolis police say the shooting happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. at Clinton Avenue and East 29th Street, just east of Interstate 35. The suspected shooter fired approximately 30 rounds from a high velocity 223 rifle, according to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara.

“This level of firepower unleashed in broad daylight is completely sickening and unacceptable,” O’Hara said.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who was shot dead. The others who were shot — five men and one woman — were found nearby the area.

Three of the victims have critical injuries, O’Hara said, adding that all of them are expected to survive.

Police have yet to make any arrests. The shooter fled the scene in the vehicle, O’Hara said, and investigators are pursuing “strong leads.”

