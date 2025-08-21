Patricia Arquette says we won’t have to wait ‘that long’ for the next season of ‘Severance’

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Patricia Arquette understands the need for more from Lumon Industries.

The Oscar- and two-time Emmy-winner, who is again nominated for TV’s biggest honor this year for playing the twisty and manipulative exec Harmony Cobel on “Severance,” told CNN’s Elizabeth Wagmeister in a recent interview that fans of the show won’t have to wait “that long” for the show’s return.

“I know people have been so patient and I thought, ‘Oh, they’re never going to wait as long as it took for Season 2,’” she shared. “But I don’t think it’ll take that long.”

“But you never know,” Arquette added. “The first season we had Covid, (and) the second season we had a huge strike, so we don’t know what’s happening in this world.”

“Severance” Season 2 premiered in January, nearly three years after the first season.

“I have not seen a script for Season 3, but I have been talking to the writers,” Arquette teased, also mentioning how it will take however long it needs to take since everyone on the acclaimed Apple TV series “is very quality control-conscious and they do care about it being really great.”

As for where things might go next season, much like Cobel herself, Arquette remained famously hard to read, saying, “I have some inside information, but I’ll never tell you.”

“Even my best friends, I don’t tell them anything,” the “True Romance” star added of the series.

But it’s not like she’s unaware of viewers’ near-rabid desire to know more about the beguiling and enigmatic world of “Severance.”

In reference to the wealth of fan theories floating around, Arquette said she has read “a few, and I think they’re really cool. I really love that people do that.”

“People are smart, people are interesting,” she added, before going on to say that some of the things she’s read online “are ridiculous.”

“I’ve read some that are just so implausible, it’s like, where did you come up with that?”

“Severance” leads this year’s nominees for Emmy Awards, with a whopping 27. Those include nods for best drama series – for which Arquette is also nominated, as a producer of the show – as well as for best actor (Adam Scott), best actress (Britt Lower), best supporting actor (John Turturro and Tramell Tillman) and best supporting actress (Arquette).

