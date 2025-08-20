‘KPop Demon Hunters’ slayed summer. Here’s what you need to know about them

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Another day means another opportunity to explain how KPop has conquered pop culture.

Netflix has a hit on their hands with the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters,” which debuted in June and is on course to become the platform’s most-watched original film.

Here’s a primer on what you need to know about it:

It blends two powerful genres

K-pop is short for Korean pop, which originated in South Korea and has produced global superstar groups like BTS and BlackPink.

“KPop Demon Hunters” plays on that with their storyline about an all-girl singing group, who, in addition to being stars in that genre, also hunt demons out to consume human souls in a bid to protect their fans. One of their biggest challenges? A rival boy band that are actually demons in disguise.

Supernatural-themed content also has a strong fan base, so combining the two in an animated musical is an extremely algorithm-friendly combination.

There are real life stars involved

The voices behind the animated characters are stars in their own right.

The cast includes Arden Cho, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Ahn Hyo-seop, Ken Jeong and Daniel Dae Kim.

The soundtrack is a hit

“KPop Demon Hunters” has helped reignite the love for movie soundtracks.

Three of its songs, “Golden,” “Your Idol” and “Soda Pop,” have hit the Top 10 on the Hot 100 chart, according to Billboard.

Ian Eisendrath, the film’s executive music producer, recently spoke with CNN about the success.

“I think you always hope, you know, in a film musical that maybe one song pops and it’s soundtrack [hits] number one in the film/television space,” he said. “But it’s been so gratifying to see these songs really hit with the public at large and globally and live, as songs that people are loving inside the film, but also just listening to on the radio, listening to on Spotify in their cars.”

Billboard reported that the last movie soundtracks to chart three songs in the Top 10 were 1977’s “Saturday Night Fever” and 1995’s “Waiting To Exhale.”

Netflix is venturing beyond your homes

Bolstered by the success of the film, the streaming giants are bringng some of the magic to a theater near you.

“KPop Demon Hunters: A Sing-Along Event” will reportedly run in movie theaters in North America, the UK, Australia and New Zealand this weekend on August 23 and 24.

