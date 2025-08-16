Two premature babies die from suspected dish soap contamination in Italy

By Barbie Latza Nadeau, CNN

Rome (CNN) — A criminal investigation has been opened after two premature babies died within hours of each other on the night between August 12th and 13th in the San Maurizio Hospital in the northern Italian city of Bolzano, officials said.

The infants, both born three weeks ago—one in the 23rd week of gestation and the other in the 27th week of gestation—were diagnosed with an infection caused by the germ Serratia Marcescens, a common microbe that is dangerous only to people with compromising health conditions. The newborns each weighed about 700 grams (1.54 pounds).

The germ has been linked to the dishwashing soap used in the hospital, according to Josef Widmann, the medical director of the South Tyrolean Health Authority, who said in a news conference Thursday that all of the industrial dish soap used by the Bolzano hospital system has been recalled.

“In addition to the serious problems resulting from their extreme prematurity, both children were diagnosed with an infection by Serratia marcescens , a germ widespread in the environment, present in water, soil, plants, animals and humans, among other things,” Widmann said during the news conference. “This germ is generally harmless to healthy individuals; however, for very premature babies, the infection is potentially lethal.”

Dr. Monika Zaebisch, the medical director of the hospital, said that the facility has stopped accepting high-risk premature babies in its neonatal ward during the investigation. The hospital is transferring 10 high-risk babies who were in the same ward as the deceased newborns to a different ward to ensure they are not exposed to any contaminated materials.

“At the Bolzano hospital, we have implemented all preventive measures to prevent the transmission of germs,” Zaebisch said Thursday. “The ward staff strictly adheres to hygiene measures. Unfortunately, these two cases could not be prevented. On August 12, we decided not to accept any further high-risk births. We have agreed with the Trento hospital that they will accept premature babies so that no child is exposed to risk.”

Hospital director Pierpaolo Bertoli said that the infection was identified in both babies when they started exhibiting symptoms.

“Unfortunately, the babies later developed sepsis, which later proved fatal,” he said Thursday. “The presence of this bacterium is not unique because it constantly poses a risk to neonatal intensive care units, not so much because of the type of germ but because of the particular vulnerability of these little patients due to their immature immune systems.”

The National Anti-Corruption Unit of the Carabinieri military police (NAS) is investigating the matter and the Bolzano Public Prosecutor’s office will determine whether to order autopsies on the infants to determine if charges of malpractice or manslaughter are warranted.

The tragedy comes weeks after three people died of suspected botulism poisoning in the south of the country.

