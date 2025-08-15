Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Officers team up to help mom of 4 in need

By
Published 8:01 am

By Audra Schroeder

Click here for updates on this story

    BOYNTON BEACH, Florida (WPTV) — Officers from the Boynton Beach Police Department teamed up to help a single mom have a “sunny day.”

After responding to a call on July 27, officers met a mother struggling to provide for her four children in an efficiency apartment.

Officer Sunil “Sunny” Surajbally was joined by other BBPD officers to help provide supplies for the family, a mission titled “Operation Sunny Day.”

Over the last two weeks, officers donated groceries and school supplies, baby formula, clothing, a new refrigerator, and installed a TV. They also helped the mother obtain a library card and access an internet connection.

A BBPD victim advocate also arranged haircuts for the kids, as well as gift cards and clothing. Officers are working on enrolling the kids in school, and provided a cellphone so the family can keep in touch.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content