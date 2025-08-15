Man attempts to kidnap baby at South Salt Lake TRAX station

By Jeff Tavss

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KSTU) — Newly released security camera video shows the actions of a man who was arrested after allegedly trying to kidnap a baby from a stroller at a South Salt Lake TRAX station last month.

Benjamin Dillman, 56, was arrested following the July 28 incident, which occurred at the Meadowbrook station.

In the video, the mother and her child can be seen walking on the station platform before Dillman enters the frame and walks briskly up to the woman, before he is seen pointing a finger in her face.

The arrest report alleges Dillman told the woman, “This is my baby, give her to me.”

Video then appears to show Dillman attempting to strike the woman before bending down to remove the baby from the stroller. As Dillman spends nearly 10-15 seconds attempting to take the child, a bystander rushes up and pushes him away.

Moments later, Dillman walked away from the group and headed to the other end of the platform where he boarded a southbound TRAX train before being taken into custody by police at the Fashion Place West station.

Following the incident, the mother told police that Dillman had previously approached her and her child, causing her to feel “uncomfortable.”

Dillman, who faces charges of Attempted Child Kidnapping and Assault, remained jailed as of Friday morning.

