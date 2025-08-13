Left bleeding, ignored: Teen speaks on surviving near-fatal shooting at cheerleading party

By Ana Conejo

Click here for updates on this story

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — A 19-year-old man is recovering after being shot multiple times at a cheerleading party on August 2.

John Michael Gomez Jr. was one of two people shot at the party, where he says he went only to pick up his cousin.

“I thought I was gonna die that night, you know, no one really took a while for someone to come and save me,” Gomez said.

Gomez spent a week in the intensive care unit and was discharged yesterday. Now released from the hospital, he bears scars from the incident that nearly claimed his life.

“I still have a bullet lodged in my pelvis area still. This one, it was an entry and exit wound,” Gomez said.

Gomez, also known as Johny Boy, recalls the events of that night clearly. He says he was sober when he arrived at the party to find his cousin.

“It was quite a lot of people, they were all playing beer pong, you know, bottles everywhere. Everyone was drunk,” he said.

While searching for his cousin, Gomez says three teens approached him and attempted to steal his $5,000 chain. When he resisted, the situation turned violent.

“I tried to push the gun away and you know he shot 5 times, you know, hitting me and also the other victim,” Gomez said.

After being shot, Gomez collapsed in the backyard. He remembers being ignored by partygoers, including adults who were present.

“I did see, you know, two older individuals look at me while I was on the floor, and, you know, they said, oh my God, and they just, you know, walked away,” Gomez said.

Now recovering at home, Gomez struggles with constant pain and difficulty performing everyday tasks.

His family is seeking justice for the shooting. His father, John Michael Gomez Sr., expressed his concerns about the circumstances surrounding the party.

“I want the people who were serving alcohol to minors to be liable for what they did and I just want justice for my Johny Boy,” Gomez Sr. said.

The Corpus Christi Police Department has arrested one teen in Victoria in connection with the shooting. Meanwhile, Gomez says he is grateful for community support as he focuses on his recovery.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. KRIS’s editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.