‘I know he’s proud’: Mom joins World Transplant Games to honor son’s organ donation legacy

By Olivia Yatooma

MUSKEGON, Michigan (WXMI) — A Muskegon mother is honoring her son’s life-saving organ donation by competing in the World Transplant Games in Dresden, Germany, as the only donor mom representing Michigan.

Becky Katzenbach is training to swim a 50-meter race as part of Team USA to honor her son, Robbie.

“He was adventurous. He was empathetic. He was loving,” Katzenbach said.

Robbie died at 22 years old in September of 2019.

“He decided to take some ecstasy, and the ecstasy had fentanyl in it, and it caused a brain bleed and caused him to lose his life,” Katzenbach said.

Robbie’s life, as FOX17 reported in October of 2019, saved the lives of four people through organ donation.

“To them, what my son gave was the greatest gift of all,” Katzenbach said.

Katzenbach first competed in the Transplant Games of America in 2024, which inspired her to take on the international competition.

“These games have had a huge impact on me,” Katzenbach said. “You know, because you see the life your child gave, or your loved one gave, and these people are full of life and so appreciative.”

Katzenbach swam over 5 miles, just in the month of July, in preparation for her upcoming race.

“I think I’ve walked around with a smile since I’ve started this,” Katzenbach said. “The amount of support and love and gratitude that I’ve gotten, you know, is great, because I’m representing all the donor moms from West Michigan.”

“I know he’s proud. And we both love the water. He loved rope swings and tubing and fishing,” Katzenbach added, explaining through tears that she chose swimming specifically to honor her son’s memory.

Katzenbach leaves for Germany this Friday and will compete the following Thursday.

“I know I can do it,” Katzenbach said. “I know I will be out of breath, totally, 100%. But I can give it everything I got, and I will make it to the finish line.”

Katzenbach encourages everyone to consider becoming an organ donor.

In Michigan, residents can join the registry through the Secretary of State. There is no age restriction or limits based on health or social history.

According to the state, one person can donate up to eight organs plus tissues that can impact the lives of up to 75 people.

