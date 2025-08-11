Explosion reported at U.S. Steel Clairton plant, multiple people injured

By Garrett Behanna

Click here for updates on this story

CLAIRTON, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Multiple people have been injured after a reported explosion at the U.S. Steel Clairton plant on Monday.

First responders were alerted to the incident just before 11 a.m.

Sources relayed to KDKA-TV that the explosion occurred inside the “reversing room” of the 13/15 battery. The room acts as a mechanical regulator, making sure the coal bakes evenly in the oven.

Gov. Josh Shapiro issued a brief statement on social media, saying his administration is actively in touch with officials in Clairton. The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the Pennsylvania State Police have offered assistance.

Sen. John Fetterman (D) also issued a statement on the explosion.

“My team and I are tracking this explosion and waiting for more information. For those in the area, please listen to local officials and avoid the area,” Sen. Fetterman said. “Keeping those injured and all who are impacted in my thoughts right now.”

The Allegheny County Health Department has responded to the scene and is monitoring air quality.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.