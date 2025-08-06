Hulk Hogan’s daughter explains her personal reason for not attending her father’s funeral

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Brooke Hogan Oleksy may not have honored her father Hulk Hogan in the most traditional of ways, but she wants her followers and his fans to know how she did remember the legendary wrestler.

“My father hated the morbidity of funerals. He didn’t want one,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post shared Tuesday in reference to the elder Hogan, who died last month at the age of 71. “And although I know people grieve in many ways – and I’m so grateful for all celebrations and events organized to honor him, as his daughter, I had to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how…privately…the way that made me feel the closest to him.”

That way, she explained, turned out to be “in the simplest way that agreed with my soul.”

“We took our babies to the beach, and put them in the same salty waters you loved,” Hogan Oleksy wrote.

The post included a series of photos showing her, her husband Steven Oleksy and their infant twins enjoying a day at the beach. She wrote in the caption that “the only thing missing today was him in is pop up lawn chair watching the waves…”

The younger Hogan appeared with her father, brother Nick and mother Linda on the VH1 reality series “Hogan Knows Best” which ran from 2005 to 2007.

Hogan Oleksy has been out of the spotlight for years and privately married Steven Oleksy, a former professional hockey player, in 2022. The couple welcomed fraternal twins, Oliver and Molly, in January 2025.

The daughter of the wrestling great reportedly became estranged from her parents over the years and in March 2025 her mother Linda, whose divorce from Hulk Hogan was finalized in 2009, posted a since-deleted video saying her daughter no longer spoke to her or her ex-husband.

In responding to her mother’s claims, Hogan Oleksy wrote in a statement posted on social media at the time that she ordinarily tries to avoid speaking publicly, “But I have my own family now and it’s affecting more than just me at this point.”

“No contact with my Mom has nothing to do with my Dad, and no contact with my Father has nothing to do with my Mother,” she wrote. “This also pertains to to my Dad’s second and third, now current wife. This decision was made based purely on how they have each dealt with me directly my entire life.”

Following her father’s death, Hogan Oleksy also shared a statement revealing that despite controversy and public misconceptions, the bond with her father “has never broken, not even in his final moments.”

