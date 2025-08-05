‘The Walking Dead’ actress Kelley Mack dies at 33

By Chris Lau, CNN

(CNN) — Actress Kelley Mack, known for her appearance in post-apocalyptic zombie drama “The Walking Dead,” has died. She was 33.

Mack, who was born Kelley Klebenow, “passed away peacefully” in her hometown of Cincinatti on Saturday after battling glioma of the central nervous system, according to a statement posted on the social networking site CaringBridge. A glioma is a type of tumor that affects the brain or spinal cord.

“It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley. Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go,” read a post on Mack’s Instagram on Tuesday alongside a photo of the actress.

Condolences have poured in from colleagues, friends and fans remembering her as “talented” and a “sweet soul.”

“What an incredible human. So proud to have fought alongside her in our final episode together,” wrote Alanna Masterson, who also starred in “The Walking Dead.”

Mack held 35 actress and five producer credits during her career, according to the statement posted to CaringBridge. She was best known for playing Addy in season 9 of “The Walking Dead,” and Penelope Jacobs in season 8 of “Chicago Med” and on FOX’s “9-1-1.”

She also did commercial and voice-over work, appearing in commercials for Dr. Pepper, Ross stores, Dairy Queen and Chick-fil-A, among others. Her love for storytelling flourished after she received a mini video camera as a birthday gift at a young age. She began acting in commercials as a child.

“Kelley was known for her warmth, creativity and unwavering support for those around her,” the statement said. “Her infectious enthusiasm and dedication to her work inspired countless others in the industry and beyond.”

Mack graduated from Hinsdale Central High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in cinematography from Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts in Orange, California.

The actress is survived by her parents, Kristen and Lindsay Klebenow; sister Kathryn and brother Parker; grandparents Lois and Larry Klebenow; and her boyfriend Logan Lanier.

“Kelley’s legacy will live on through her contributions to film and television, and in the hearts of those who loved her. She will be deeply missed by forever remembered for her talent, kindness and vibrant spirit,” according to the statement.

