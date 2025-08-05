Navajo father’s homicide case raises questions

By Meagan Halbardier Moore

STEAMBOAT, Ariz. (KOAT) — Just days after celebrating his birthday, Joey Apachee was found dead in his hometown of Steamboat, Arizona.

Known for his warm bear hugs, and kind nature, Apachee was a beloved father, son, brother, and community member. His sudden death left his family devastated and searching for answers.

“He was a gentle giant,” his mother, Virginia Apachee said. “On Sundays, he’d cook for the family. That’s the kind of person he was, a great person.”

Apachee, a single father, had returned to Steamboat to create a safe and stable life for his children. However, his life was tragically cut short on Jan 29, 2021.

“I remember being in class doing my homework and feeling a gut-dropping pain when my nali lady [grandmother] came into the house crying,” said his eldest daughter, Ashton Apachee. “Me and my brother ran out of our room, and she was saying: ‘Joey’s gone. Your dad’s gone.’”

Authorities found Apachee unresponsive after a reported fight. A medical examiner classified his death as a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head. The suspect, however, claimed self-defense. Conflicting eyewitness statements have complicated the case.

According to the family’s lawyer, Darlene Gomez, irregularities have plagued the investigation from the beginning “One of the major red flags in this case is that the family heard conflicting stories. For example, they were initially told that the FBI was called, and then later told they weren’t. Different accounts from police officers, investigators, and prosecutors just don’t align,” Gomez said.

Gomez also said the case file was riddled with errors. Including images of bruised children, the family does not recognize.

The Apachee family has repeatedly asked for assistance from Navajo Nation leaders and regional offices but claims they have been met with silence. Joey’s father, Jesse Apachee, recalled his attempts to get clarity. “They’re stonewalling us. I asked them, ‘Did you do a background check on the suspect? They didn’t answer me.”

Gomez explained that such challenges are common in Indian Country Cases. “Joey Apachee’s case is very typical. Families must often act as their own detectives, chasing down answers because law enforcement does not keep them informed. Another major barrier is that each tribal nation is sovereign, further complicating investigations and accountability.”

The Gabby Petito Foundation has partnered with Gomez to bring more attention to Apachee’s case.

KOAT has reached out to Navajo Nation several times for comment but has not received a response. Similarly, the family’s victim advocate has not responded to any messages.

