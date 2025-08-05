Inmate accused of killing officer faces new charges for attacking jail deputies

By Pat Reavy

SPANISH FORK, Utah (KSL) — The man charged with capital murder in the death of Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser is now facing additional charges for allegedly attacking multiple deputies at the Utah County Jail.

Michael Aaron Jayne, 43, of Garrett, Indiana — who is already awaiting trial on a charge of aggravated murder — was charged Monday in 4th District Court with aggravated assault by a prisoner, a second-degree felony; two counts of assault by a prisoner, a third-degree felony; and causing property damage, a class A misdemeanor.

On July 30, two Utah County sheriff’s deputies were questioning Jayne about contraband found in his jail cell, according to charging documents.

“During the interview, (Jayne) became increasingly hostile and combative. When the deputies told him he would be moved to a more secure and restricted area of the jail, (Jayne) got to his feet, pushed the table toward the deputies, got in a fighting stance and said, ‘You’ll have to (expletive) make me go to Can One,'” the charges state.

As the deputies attempted to place handcuffs on Jayne, he threw punches at both men. After the deputies were able to pin Jayne against a wall, he yelled, “I will (expletive) kill you” and then “clawed” at one deputy’s face until he was able to dig a finger into the deputy’s eye socket “and curled his finger in an attempt to remove (the deputy’s) eyeball,” according to the charges.

Jayne also grabbed that deputy’s prescription glasses and “was stabbing at (the deputy’s) stomach with the metal part of the eyeglass frame, which he had sticking out between his fingers,” the charges state. The stabbing caused superficial wounds.

The second deputy attempted to help his partner, prompting Jayne to scratch and kick that deputy, according to the charges.

A third deputy who entered the room in an attempt to help suffered a sprained hand.

Jayne is already facing the death penalty if convicted of murder. He is accused of intentionally running over Hooser with a semitruck on May 5, 2024. A preliminary hearing in that case is scheduled for November.

