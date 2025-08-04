Israel’s government votes to fire country’s attorney general

By Dana Karni, Ivana Kottasová, CNN

(CNN) — The Israeli government voted unanimously on Monday to fire the country’s Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

“The government has just unanimously approved the proposal of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Yariv Levin to immediately terminate the tenure of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara,” according to Levin’s spokesperson.

Baharav-Miara has often been criticised by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who accused her of abusing her authority to undermine the government’s policies and destabilize Israel’s rule of law.

Right-wing Israeli politicians have long called for her dismissal.

Israel’s Supreme Court issued an injunction on Monday to stop Baharav-Miara’s firing. Levin’s move in March to initiate proceedings to dismiss her sparked fierce criticism and a legal challenge.

The attorney general’s role in Israel holds unique authority, serving as both the government’s legal adviser and a public watchdog. The position is not a political appointment tied to the ruling coalition – something the government has been trying to change as part of its controversial judicial overhaul.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Eugenia Yosef and Mohammed Tawfeeq contributed reporting.