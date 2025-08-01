Four people dead in Montana bar shooting, suspect at large

By Taylor Romine, CNN

(CNN) — Four people are dead after a shooting at a bar in Anaconda, Montana, Friday morning, the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release.

The shooting took place at 10:30 a.m. local time at The Owl Bar, and the scene is secure, the agency said. Additional details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County law enforcement said in a Facebook post they know the identity of the suspect and believe he is armed and dangerous.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte said on X that he is “closely monitoring the situation involving an active shooter in Anaconda.”

Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke encouraged people in the area to “stay inside and lock their doors.”

The FBI, ATF, and the Granite County Sheriff’s Office said they are assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

CNN’s Sarah Dewberry and Jessica Flynn contributed to this report.

