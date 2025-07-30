Challenging time for NFL, how to elude mosquitoes, ‘Ozempic face’: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! For summertime beachgoers, the threat of sharks may loom large, but nature’s deadliest predator is actually much smaller. Experts offer tips to make yourself less attractive to mosquitoes.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Challenging time

Late July is usually filled with optimism and excitement for the NFL, but the league is reeling after a gunman targeted its offices in New York City. The shooting thrust a sensitive topic — chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE — into the spotlight just days before preseason games begin, along with a uniquely American problem.

2️⃣ ‘Invisible threat’

Thousands of microplastics so small they can penetrate deep into the lungs are in the air you breathe in your home and car. A new study found that they probably come from the degradation of plastic-filled objects such as carpet, curtains, furniture and textiles.

3️⃣ ‘Ozempic face’

Cosmetic surgeons are reporting a growing number of patients with sagging skin and facial hollowing after they shed pounds with the help of weight-loss drugs. Thanks to them, the plastic surgery business is booming.

4️⃣ Cathartic comedy

With her short hair and unshowy clothing, Fan Chunli looks every bit the middle-aged woman from rural China. Joking about her abusive ex-husband launched the unassuming comedian to stardom, but the authorities aren’t laughing.

5️⃣ Just chill out

Order a cold drink in Europe and you could be in for an unpleasant surprise. The beverage will probably arrive lukewarm. CNN’s travel team explores why Americans’ obsession with ice doesn’t translate across the pond.

Watch this

🧑‍✈️ ‘This is a hoot!’ This year marks the 100th anniversary of the iconic Goodyear Blimp. CNN correspondent and flight instructor Pete Muntean took one out for a spin and tried a few maneuvers at a Wisconsin airshow. See how he did.

Top headlines

Check this out

😢 A final goodbye: Thousands of fans paid their respects to Ozzy Osbourne as his hearse made its way through the streets of Birmingham, the English city where he grew up and where his band Black Sabbath formed in 1968.

Quiz time

🌊 How strong was the earthquake off Russia’s far eastern coast that prompted tsunami warnings in the US?

﻿A. 5.5

B. 6.4

C. 7.2

D. 8.8

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: D. The massive 8.8 magnitude quake is tied for the sixth strongest ever recorded.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Chris Good.