Jean Smart signs a ‘Hacks’ fan’s arm as Deborah Vance… and it became a tattoo

(CNN) — Jean Smart had the write stuff when it came to one fan’s unique tattoo request.

An Instagram video from Friday showed the “Hacks” star greeting fans outside of the theater where her Broadway show “Call Me Izzy” is playing, when one fan approached her asking that she sign her arm with name Deborah Vance.

Vance, of course, is Smart’s brash and larger-than-life comedienne character on “Hacks.”

Smart looked completely stunned when the fan told her she planned on getting a tattoo of the signature on her arm.

“You’re gonna what,” a seemingly perplexed Smart asked her. “Are you serious?”

The admirer assured her that she was totally serious, and Smart worried that she might mess up the signature.

“Deborah Vance doesn’t mess up,” the admirer is heard telling Smart in the clip. The Emmy-winner then gave a look and quipped, “That’s true. Thank you for reminding me.”

Smart, who had been sitting, stood and nervously signed the arm. The social media video included a photo of her completed tattoo.

Last year, Smart won her third Emmy for her portrayal of the Las Vegas standup legend in the popular HBO comedy, and is nominated again for the same gong this September.

