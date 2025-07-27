Beyoncé brings out Destiny’s Child and more surprise guests during final Cowboy Carter show



CNN

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Beyoncé capped off her Cowboy Carter Tour with a bang in Las Vegas, using the farewell show Saturday night as a chance to feature a starry lineup of surprise guests.

The “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer reunited Destiny’s Child during the concert at Allegiant Stadium, with Michelle Wiliams and Kelly Rowland joining Beyoncé on stage to perform a medley of the group’s biggest hits, according to video footage posted to social media.

The trio wore all gold ensembles when they stomped out on stage to sing their opening number of “Lose my Breath” to an excited audience, one video showed.

“Destiny’s Child, b**ch!” Beyoncé said on stage before they began to sing.

Rowland and Williams then helped Beyoncé sing her “Renaissance” track “Energy,” where they did the “mute challenge.” The trio performed their 2001 mega hit “Bootylicious” to close out the reunion, another video showed.

The last time Destiny’s Child reunited on stage was during Beyoncé’s 2018 Coachella performance.

Beyoncé also enlisted her husband, rapper Jay-Z, to be part of her final show of the tour, performing their joint track “Crazy in Love.” Jay-Z has made several surprise appearances to perform the song with his wife throughout the Cowboy Carter tour.

And as if that wasn’t enough star power, country star Shaboozey made a surprise appearance to perform his verse in “Sweet Honey Buckiin,’” a track they collaborated on for Beyoncé’s Grammy Award-winning “Cowboy Carter” album.

The Cowboy Carter tour kicked off in April, bringing Beyoncé all over the country and abroad.

At the very end of the show, Beyoncé’s 13-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, who has been a featured backup dancer throughout the tour, joined her on stage to say goodbye to the audience one last time.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.