Two children, man recognized for saving 4-year-old girl from drowning in Wixom, Michigan

By Elle Meyers

Wixom, Michigan (WWJ) — Police in Wixom, Michigan, two 9-year-old girls and a man stepped in to help a 4-year-old girl from drowning in a pool at the Hillside Apartment complex.

Their efforts were recognized by police earlier this week.

Wixom police say on June 27, Ava and Addison Apostopolos were swimming in the complex’s pool when they noticed the little girl underwater and not moving. Police say Ava pulled the 4-year-old to the surface, and Cody Boyette, a maintenance tech for the apartment complex, pulled the child out of the pool.

Boyette told CBS News Detroit that he looked for a pulse and administered rescue breaths and performed CPR while another adult called 911. He said he was finishing up his work day in the leasing office when one of the girls ran in to find an adult for help.

“She was totally blue, not breathing,” Boyette said. “When you see a kid in that stress, you kind of think about your own kid in that situation. If it turns bad, it can turn south really quick. I’m just glad I was in the right place at the right time.”

He added, “I think we had maybe minutes before it would have been too late for anybody to do anything.”

Boyette said he was impressed by Ava and Addison for their quick action. The two girls were not available for an interview on Friday.

Boyette said he doesn’t blame anyone for what happened. He encourages everyone to take a CPR or first aid class so they know how to help if an emergency strikes.

“I think it was 100% a freak accident. You look away for a second, stuff can change in the matter of a blink of an eye,” he said. “I’d rather try to help and do what I can than stand there knowing I’m doing nothing.”

