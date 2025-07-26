Cambodia and Thailand agree to ceasefire talks after days of cross-border fighting

By Jonny Hallam, CNN

(CNN) — The leaders of Cambodia and Thailand have agreed to meet for ceasefire talks after days of cross-border violence, according to statements on Saturday from both sides as well as US President Donald Trump.

Trump said earlier in the weekend that he had spoken with both Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and acting prime minister of Thailand Phumtham Wechayachai in his efforts to restore peace. He also said he looked forward to concluding trade agreements with both nations, “once peace is at hand.”

“Both Parties are looking for an immediate Ceasefire and Peace. They are also looking to get back to the “Trading Table” with the United States, which we think is inappropriate to do until such time as the fighting STOPS,” Trump wrote.

“They have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE!”

In the early hours of Sunday morning local time, Hun Manet thanked Trump and said that Cambodia agreed with “the proposal for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire between the two armed forces.” It added that he had previously called for a ceasefire to ASEAN chair and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

A statement from Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs was more measured, saying that Wechayachai wished to see “sincere intention from the Cambodian side” – but that he had also “requested President Trump to convey …that Thailand wants to convene a bilateral dialogue as soon as possible to bring forth measures and procedures for the ceasefire and the eventual peaceful resolution of the conflict.”

Bangkok and Phnom Penh have been fighting over territory disputed since colonial power France drew the border between them more than a century ago. The renewed deadly conflict pits longtime US ally Thailand, with decades of experience, against Cambodia’s relatively young armed force with close ties to China.

Since fighting broke out on Thursday, more than a dozen people have been reported killed, dozens wounded, and more than 150,000 civilians evacuated. Clashes have continued into Saturday, according to officials on both sides.

