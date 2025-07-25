US and Mexico sign agreement to address Tijuana River sewage crisis

By Laura Acevedo

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After decades of dealing with the stink from the Tijuana River sewage crisis, South Bay residents could soon get some much-needed relief. The U.S. and Mexico signed an agreement Thursday to address the problem that has plagued the region for years.

The agreement comes three months after EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin visited the border to see the issue firsthand.

“I was more motivated on April 23rd than I was on April 22nd once I had a chance to see and smell the situation on the ground,” Zeldin said.

The EPA Administrator made the announcement from Mexico City, outlining three major milestones in this agreement. First, Mexico has to spend $93 million that it promised to invest several years ago as part of a previous agreement.

Second, the agreement includes stress testing all timelines for repairs, including two projects that have already been moved up to 2025.

The third milestone is a plan for the U.S. and Mexico to enter a new agreement to move forward with several projects for what Zeldin calls a 100% solution for decades to come.

“The follow-through needs to be total, it needs to be fast, it needs to be urgent,” Zeldin said.

Just days after being sworn in as county supervisor, Paloma Aguirre says, unless the area on Saturn Boulevard is addressed and the Tijuana River diverted, this problem won’t be solved for good.

“I’ve been hearing of empty promises for 20 years, and until we address again the main source of pollution, which is the river, we’re going to be here in the next 20 years,” Aguirre said.

Hours before the EPA’s announcement, the new supervisor announced that she had met with county department heads, who have identified three top priorities for the next 30 days.

Number one is to put up signage in known hot spots to alert people to the contamination. Two is broadening health data collection, and three is having a feasibility analysis to address and fix the hot spot on Saturn Boulevard.

“I think they heard loud and clear that there’s a new leader in this district and that we’re not going to take slow progress,” Aguirre said.

After the announcement from the two countries, Aguirre issued the following statement:

“This agreement is a step forward in the right direction, but the reality is South Bay communities are continuing to suffer every single day. Even with this agreement, there is still much work to do. Our economy, quality of life, and most importantly our health is being impacted every day. The main source of pollution is the Tijuana River, and unless that’s directly addressed locally, we are years away from relief. Today’s agreement is a sign that our voices have been heard. I hope to see real progress in the next few months, and not the next few years.”

Congressman Darrell Issa responded to the development, saying, “The Trump Administration and its Environmental Protection Agency took immediate steps upon taking office and worked with my office and regional partners to launch reform initiatives and engage the Mexican government. Most of all, they refused to accept the failed status quo and have turned decades of inaction into a durable solution that is built to last.”

