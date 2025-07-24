Houston’s Crown Jewel of Creativity Returns to Memorial Park: Bayou City Art Festival Fall 2025 to Spotlight Jonah Ballard

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

July 24, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON — Fall in Love with Art This October Houston’s most iconic and inspiring outdoor art experience is back — and it’s bigger, bolder, and more breathtaking than ever! From October 10–12, 2025, Memorial Park will transform into a kaleidoscope of creativity as the Bayou City Art Festival returns for its Fall edition, hosted by the legendary Art Colony Association, Inc. (ACA). This year’s celebration of imagination and innovation is headlined by a rising star in the national art scene: Jonah Ballard, a Phoenix-based acrylic painter whose ethereal pink palette and whimsical storytelling have captivated collectors and dreamers coast-to-coast. From “The Painted Ladies” to Center Stage Ballard’s artistic journey began at just fifteen, helping his parents with their hand-painted sign business — affectionately called The Painted Ladies. That humble beginning would become a lifelong pursuit of soulful expression. Today, Ballard tours the country with his family, sharing his unique acrylic compositions in juried shows from Arizona to Appalachia. His featured work for the Bayou City Art Festival — set to debut exclusively at the event — pays homage to both the spirit of the untamed West and Houston’s vibrant, ever-evolving cultural identity. Expect a feast for the senses that stirs your imagination and centers your soul. A Living, Breathing Outdoor Gallery More than 250 artists from across the nation — spanning 19 visual disciplines — will descend upon Houston’s Memorial Park, offering an eclectic and inclusive mix of original paintings, prints, sculpture, jewelry, functional art, digital works, and so much more. But this isn’t your average stroll through the arts. The Bayou City Art Festival is a festival of expression, complete with: • Entertainment stages with live performances • Food truck park serving up local culinary flavors • Beverage stations scattered throughout for wine, brews, and refreshments • A can’t-miss Active Imagination Zone for young creatives and families Elevate the Experience: VIP Style For those who want to art in luxury, the VIP Hospitality Lounge returns under the towering trees of Memorial Park. Indulge in complimentary bites, curated wines and beers, acoustic melodies by roaming musicians, and an ambiance soaked in elegance. VIP ticket holders enjoy access from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and benefit from exclusive VIP parking. Tickets & Access 🖼️ Early bird General Admission: $18 (Adults) | $5 (Children 5–12) 🎟️ After October 1, Adult GA: $20 🎫 Weekend Pass: $40 🌟 VIP Access: $75

Note: Physical tickets will not be sold at the gate. All tickets must be purchased in advance at bayoucityartfestival.com.

A Legacy of Impact Formerly known as the historic Westheimer Art Festival, the Bayou City Art Festival has become a pillar of Houston’s creative scene, raising nearly $4 million for local nonprofit arts programs and spotlighting over 20,000 artists in its lifetime. Backed by the Houston Arts Alliance, community sponsors, and tireless volunteers, this event is more than a festival — it’s a movement. Join the Celebration 🎨 Art, heart, and Houston soul await you this October. Whether you’re a casual art lover, a passionate collector, or just looking for an unforgettable fall weekend, the Bayou City Art Festival promises inspiration at every turn. Houston Style Magazine readers mark your calendar, grab your tickets, and get ready to walk into a living canvas of creativity — only in Houston, only at the Bayou City Art Festival.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.