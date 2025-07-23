Pediatric patient dies from brain-eating amoeba in South Carolina, officials say

By Zach Rainey

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WYFF) — On Tuesday, officials confirmed that a pediatric patient in Columbia, South Carolina, has died from Naegleria fowleri, also known as the brain-eating amoeba.

According to Pediatric Infectious Disease Physician Anna Kathryn Burch with the Prisma Health Children’s Hospital – Midlands, a patient recently died from Naegleria fowleri.

Dr. Burch said the hospital will not release any additional information about the patient.

