Teen pulled from pond as city acknowledges no lifeguards were on duty

FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A teenage boy was taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after he was pulled from a pond in Framingham, Massachusetts and the city said no lifeguards were on duty at the time this happened.

It happened shortly after 3 p.m. at Learned Park & Beach. The mayor’s office said first responders arrived on scene after the 17-year-old boy went missing. A diver went into the water and 10 minutes later, the swimmer was found about 30 years from the shore, according to firefighters.

The mayor’s office said the boy was not breathing when he was brought out of the water. He received medical treatment on shore and was rushed to Metrowest Medical Center, where his condition is unknown. His identity has not been released.

In a statement, Framingham Parks & Recreation said they’ve been dealing with a shortage of lifeguards this summer. Four bathhouse attendants were at the beach Sunday and the two who were certified lifeguards were able to help first responders rescue the teen.

The department said because no lifeguards were on duty, signs were posted at the beach saying “Unguarded waterfront” and “No lifeguard on duty.”

No other information was immediately available.

Learned Beach is in Framingham and is about 21 miles west of Boston.

Just last Sunday, a 4-year-old drowned in a backyard pool in Brockton. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of death for children one to four years old in the United States.

