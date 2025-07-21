Look of the Week: Charli XCX is the anti-bride

By Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — While evolving bridal fashion trends have made suits, bright colors and shorter hemlines more common, the image of a demure, virgin-like woman in princess gown is still ubiquitous in western culture.

But on Saturday, musician Charli XCX proved that going against bridal tradition isn’t simply a matter of style, it’s an attitude.

At an east London townhall, the “Brat” singer married her boyfriend, The 1975 drummer George Daniel, in an outfit that was faithful to her signature party girl style. An ivory, Vivienne Westwood mini dress — the most traditional element of her bridal get-up — was offset with her trademark blackout bugeye sunglasses, worn everywhere from her most recent Glastonbury Festival performance to out clubbing with friends. She donned a pair of Jimmy Choo Amita 95 court heels, but eschewed a necklace or bracelet, and instead wore just her engagement ring and two small hoops in her ears. Her long black hair was left down, embellished with a mid-length veil. Unfussy, pared-back and distinctly Charli.

It didn’t take long for photographs of the pair’s low-key nuptials to circulate across the internet. On X, images of the newly-weds smoking and drinking orange wine at an outdoor table at popular neighbourhood Italian restaurant Dalla — the familiar acid glow of several parked Lime Bikes (the city’s preferred E-bike provider) loomed in the background — spread fast. No one found Charli’s anti-bride vibe more endearing than her fellow Londoners: “Just married, cig & drink in hand, sat in front of lime bikes. The king and queen of east London. Everything is romantic,” read one post on X now liked over 49,000 times. “Idk (I don’t know) how to explain it but I really love when brides get married looking very much like themselves,” added another.

In recent years, many celebrities have taken to mining the archives of Old Hollywood for wedding inspiration. Even high-profile brides known for their distinct, rule-breaking style seem to have fallen in line when it comes to walking down the aisle. In 2019, Zoë Kravitz swapped her minimalist, cool-girl edge for an Audrey Hepburn inspired Alexander Wang drop-waist wedding gown. Similarly Paris Hilton, queen of mini skirts, crop tops and Juicy Couture tracksuits, referenced Princess of Monaco Grace Kelly for her dress in 2021. In Charli’s case, it’s clear the only reference was herself.

Westwood has become an unofficial tradition for fashion-forward brides including Demi Lovato, Barbara Palvin, Miley Cyrus and even Carrie Bradshaw — the fictitious “Sex and the City” fashion-addict and relationships writer — who opted for a Westwood bridal gown to marry Mr Big.

Charli’s irreverent version, styled more like she’s the last man standing at an after-hours party than a traditional blushing bride, harked back to the London label’s punk origins. “People are drawn to Vivienne Westwood because she stands for something,” the brand’s creative director, Andreas Kronthaler, told CNN earlier this year. “She stands for women, and for strength, power and courage.” He continued: “The Vivienne Westwood bride is a heroine.”

