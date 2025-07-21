Israeli tanks roll into Gazan city of Deir al-Balah for first time since war began

By Eugenia Yosef, Mohammad al Sawalhi, Tim Lister and Kareem Khadder, CNN

(CNN) — Israeli tanks on Monday rolled into a part of central Gaza that has not previously seen ground operations in the 21-month war, according to Israeli media, aid agencies and witnesses.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declined to comment on its operations. However, Israel Army Radio said the operation had begun. It said the IDF’s Golani Brigade had “begun a ground maneuver in the southern Deir al-Balah area,” which had been preceded by aerial and artillery strikes last night.

Army Radio said that “at this stage, the maneuver involves only one brigade, and it is expected to continue for several weeks.”

On Sunday, the Israeli military ordered Palestinians to evacuate an area of nearly 6 square kilometers (2.3 square miles) and dropped thousands of leaflets in Deir al-Balah.

The IDF Arabic language spokesperson said the military “continues to operate with great force to destroy the enemy’s capabilities and terrorist infrastructure in the area. It is expanding its activities in this area, operating in areas where it has not operated before.”

Israeli media has reported that the IDF has been reluctant in the past to carry out ground operations in Deir al-Balah for fear of further endangering surviving hostages, who may be held there.

The Hostages Families Forum said Monday that it was alarmed by reports the assault had begun and demanded the government explain why “the offensive in the Deir al-Balah area does not put the hostages at serious risk.”

The NGO Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP), which has staff in the Deir al-Balah area, said Israeli forces had launched “a ground and air assault” Monday.

MAP’s Communications Officer in Gaza, Mai Elawawda, said the situation was “extremely critical.”

“Shelling is taking place all around our office, and military vehicles are just 400 meters away from our colleagues and their families,” Elawawda said.

CNN spoke with people leaving the area Monday, against a background of explosions and artillery fire. Several said there had been intense fire and airstrikes overnight.

“We were surprised to see the tanks coming towards us directly. There was no prior warning,” said Umm Ali al-Qayed, who added that she had left a tent without any belongings.

“I am a mother of four martyrs and I have been displaced three times,” she added.

Mohammed Abu Amous, who was also leaving, told CNN: “They told us to leave. All night the artillery and strikes are falling on top of us.”

Against a backdrop of persistent explosions, Attef Abu Mousa pointed to a tarpaulin sheet he was carrying. “This tent I have put up and down 13 times. Tonight was very difficult.”

Abdallah Awar said his family had left with nothing but the clothes they were wearing. “Starvation, famine, killing, and displacement, and children dying in front of our own eyes, enough is enough,” he said.

“We ask the world to help us, we ask Hamas to stop this farce.”

The United Nations said the evacuation order had “dealt yet another devastating blow to the already fragile lifelines keeping people alive across the Gaza Strip.”

The UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Monday that an estimated 50,000 to 80,000 people were in the area at the time, many of whom were already in displacement sites.

The newly-designated area for evacuation includes several humanitarian warehouses, medical facilities and critical water facilities, OCHA said, warning that “any damage to this infrastructure will have life-threatening consequences.”

With this latest order, “the area of Gaza under displacement orders or within Israeli-militarized zones has risen to 87.8 per cent, leaving 2.1 million civilians squeezed into a fragmented 12 per cent of the Strip, where essential services have collapsed,” OCHA added.

“It will limit the ability of the UN and our partners to move safely and effectively within Gaza, choking humanitarian access when it is needed most,” the UN body said.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

