Boaters show off Philly pride at Deck the Hulls parade celebrating Philadelphia Eagles

By Ryan Hughes, Jon Claudio

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Decked out with Philadelphia Eagles flags, banners and green lights, boats cruised the Delaware River as many Birds fans cheered on.

“It’s an awesome sense of community. I love to see everyone out. It’s great, it’s a good time, it brings everyone together,” said Gavin Barr.

“It’s definitely different, I’m glad that we can show off our team and the city of Philadelphia. Love this team, love this city, nothing but good things,” Ken Dell said.

“I love the music, I love the colors, the flags, I love everything,” Jaime Hoagey said.

It was all for the fourth annual Deck the Hulls boat parade and pier party Saturday night at the Cherry Street Pier. About a dozen boats lined the route and showed off their Philly pride.

Georgette Luna with Sea Philly, a river cruise company, helped organize the event and chose the Eagles theme.

“It was a no-brainer when we thought about what this year’s theme was going to be. It was going to be Eagles-themed, and what better timing? We’re about to kick off camp, and so we’re like, we’re here for our boys,” Luna said.

Many families gathered to take in the sights and sounds. There was also a mermaid, giveaways and a water show by the Philadelphia Fire Department’s Marine Unit.

Justine Costen said she never passes up an opportunity to cheer on the Eagles.

“I am enjoying this. I am going to ride this until the wheels fall off. I am a die-hard Eagles fan; this is right up my alley. I can’t wait for the season to start,” Costen said.

Fans are still riding the wave five months after the Super Bowl, and the parade helped fire up many in the crowd ahead of training camp.

“Honestly, whenever I’m having a bad day, I remember that we’re the world champions, and all my problems go away, so really excited for next season, looking forward to it,” Lindsay Bates said.

“This has been the best year, this has been the best season so far, and I can’t wait for training camp to start in three days. I’m definitely pumped,” Steve Barr said.

Sea Philly is already planning an even bigger and better boat parade for next year. The theme will be red, white and blue to mark America’s 250th birthday celebration.

